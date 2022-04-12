Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Hold”

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.51.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock traded up C$0.43 on Monday, reaching C$75.31. 142,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,341. The company has a market cap of C$23.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$68.17 and a 1 year high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.