Reviewing Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL) & InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nexgel and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexgel 0 0 1 0 3.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexgel currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Nexgel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexgel is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Profitability

This table compares Nexgel and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexgel N/A N/A N/A InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexgel and InfuSystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexgel $1.55 million 6.83 N/A N/A N/A InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.73 $1.42 million $0.07 123.14

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Nexgel.

Summary

InfuSystem beats Nexgel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexgel Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGel Inc. is a provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. The company developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels. NexGel Inc. is based in Langhorne, Pa.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

