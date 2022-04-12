Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $76.70

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.70, but opened at $80.00. Value Line shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $764.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Value Line by 861.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

