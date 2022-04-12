iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 123,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,261 shares.The stock last traded at $263.12 and had previously closed at $259.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

