Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $12.28

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $13.05. Nuvalent shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 57 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,290,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ALK fusions that express the normal ALK kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to first, second, and third generation ALK inhibitors.

