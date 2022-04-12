SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.16

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 14510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFI. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 46,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

