SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.16

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 14510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.
Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.
About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
