Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 213,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 85,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

NHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price for the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$59.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.82.

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,746,642 shares in the company, valued at C$11,684,645.70. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 293,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,490.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

