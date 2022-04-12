CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.82

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.82 and last traded at $150.82, with a volume of 1114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.69.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $5.24 dividend. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

