Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $195.24. 19,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

