Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes $82,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,557. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $137.56 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

