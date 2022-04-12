Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases Shares of 430 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,309. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average is $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

