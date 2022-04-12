Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,044 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. 114,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $93.14 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

