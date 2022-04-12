Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys New Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after buying an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after buying an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.22. 327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,612. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $229.50 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

