Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95,473 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.56. 47,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.