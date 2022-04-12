Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 2.8%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 23,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,016,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several research firms have commented on ENDP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Endo International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

