ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 3.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $38.41. 806,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 83,952,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

