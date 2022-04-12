BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 88.5% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

