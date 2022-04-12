VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VivoPower International by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

VVPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VivoPower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on VivoPower International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of VivoPower International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,299. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

