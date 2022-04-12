Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $155,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 736.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, hitting $131.94. 23,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.