Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys Shares of 863 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,441,256. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $547.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.