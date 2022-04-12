Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $129,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 63,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

