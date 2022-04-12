2,272 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 110,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,270. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.