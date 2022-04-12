2,272 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.
Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 110,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,270. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $76.07 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.
About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.