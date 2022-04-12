Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires Shares of 1,010 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.36. 11,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

