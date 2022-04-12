Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $876.42 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $876.42 million and $40.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION (ION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.44 or 0.12328212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00191339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00393120 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00052545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

