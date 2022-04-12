Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $24.40 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 86,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

