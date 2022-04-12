Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will report sales of $161.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $161.22 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $84.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $705.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.03 million to $771.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $888.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $39.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,430.75. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,074. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,243.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,232.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 103 shares of company stock worth $124,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

