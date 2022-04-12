OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Hits $624.89 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00011049 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $624.89 million and $140.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00234810 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.