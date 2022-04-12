8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Cap of $637,866.39

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $637,866.39 and $19,091.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004064 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000229 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

