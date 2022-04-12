Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in ADT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ADT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ADT by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,253 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in ADT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,045. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.09.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.15%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.