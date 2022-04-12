Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) were up 6.9% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 21,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,635,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 406,552 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.