Short Interest in DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Grows By 838.2%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 838.2% from the March 15th total of 221,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,813,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DatChat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DatChat alerts:

NASDAQ DATS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. 13,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,986. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. DatChat has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.