AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Down 97.9% in March

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 34,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

