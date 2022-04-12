Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,594. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

