Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. 718,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,614,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $301.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

