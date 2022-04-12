Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,150 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 323,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,692,325. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

