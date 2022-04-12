Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 14,999 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Barnes Group worth $29,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. 1,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,485. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.