Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,609. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $70.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

