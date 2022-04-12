Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $208,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.36. 37,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,835. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

