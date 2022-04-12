Zacks: Analysts Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will announce $162.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.70 million and the lowest is $161.50 million. Switch posted sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $670.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $674.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $744.69 million, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $758.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.91. 29,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 617.20 and a beta of 0.74. Switch has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 508,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

