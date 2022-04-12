Stacks (STX) Market Cap Tops $1.52 Billion

Stacks (STX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $21.58 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.12 or 0.11865624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00212226 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00190925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,996,945 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

