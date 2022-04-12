Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will post sales of $12.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.49 billion and the highest is $12.90 billion. Vale reported sales of $12.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vale will report full year sales of $57.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.64 billion to $58.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $48.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.48 billion to $52.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vale.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $107,884,000.

Vale stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.38. 526,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,757,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

