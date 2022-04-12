Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.29. 20,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.