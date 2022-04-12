CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 7.7% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $235.70 and last traded at $233.18. 75,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,791,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

