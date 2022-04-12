CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) were up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $235.70 and last traded at $233.18. Approximately 75,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,791,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.