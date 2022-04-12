BlackHat Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.33 million and $137,372.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.31 or 0.07641407 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,292.57 or 0.99954971 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.