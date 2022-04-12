Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 15,079 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after buying an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after buying an additional 85,492 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $136.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

