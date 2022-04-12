J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.43. 15,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

