iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 164,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,863,893 shares.The stock last traded at $27.40 and had previously closed at $27.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.22.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.