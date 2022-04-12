Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 399,915 shares.The stock last traded at $22.09 and had previously closed at $21.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 165,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.