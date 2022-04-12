Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,924,641 shares.The stock last traded at $11.89 and had previously closed at $11.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after buying an additional 4,834,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $18,508,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 123.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 696,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 73.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 530,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.